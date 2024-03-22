Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,870,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.