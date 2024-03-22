Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.32. The company had a trading volume of 724,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.40. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $304.14 and a one year high of $634.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.