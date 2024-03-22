Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $627.86. 671,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.14 and a 1-year high of $634.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.