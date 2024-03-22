NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,572,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,486,000 after buying an additional 664,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.