NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
NetEase Price Performance
NTES stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.