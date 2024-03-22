Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0206 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $903.91 million and $64.01 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,067.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.57 or 0.00630662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00129677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00209337 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00056663 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00119618 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,477,335,608 coins and its circulating supply is 43,795,690,866 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

