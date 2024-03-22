Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

TSE NEO opened at C$6.19 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.70. The stock has a market cap of C$257.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$363,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh acquired 13,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,384.44. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.