Needham & Company LLC Trims Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price to $220.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $206.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fabrinet by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

