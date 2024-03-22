Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.63.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

