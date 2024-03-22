NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 314,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 188,695 shares.The stock last traded at $35.44 and had previously closed at $35.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insider Activity

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock worth $319,806. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,798,000 after acquiring an additional 445,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $14,842,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,219,000 after acquiring an additional 327,040 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $11,434,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.