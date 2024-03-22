National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day moving average is $475.94. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $226.19 and a 1 year high of $490.93.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.