National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day moving average is $475.94. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $226.19 and a 1 year high of $490.93.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

