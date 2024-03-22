Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,889,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,006,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 7.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

