Nancy Bryan Buys 38,462 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Bryan bought 38,462 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,000.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,462 shares in the company, valued at $15,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 16.5 %

AIM ImmunoTech stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 196,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.13. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

