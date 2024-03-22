Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Raised to $30.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,342. The company has a market cap of $853.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $5,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,604,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

