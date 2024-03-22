Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Myer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 599.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Myer
