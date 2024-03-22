MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.88. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 142,072 shares traded.

MultiPlan Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

