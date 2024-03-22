MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.88. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 142,072 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
