Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.70. 174,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 739,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

