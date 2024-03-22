Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.70. 174,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 739,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
