Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.20. 451,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 760,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 732,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

