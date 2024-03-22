Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.20. 451,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 760,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
