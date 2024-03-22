Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,373 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,365 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.