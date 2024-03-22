Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 16,260 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

