Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,138 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

