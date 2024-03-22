Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 10,857 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $36,237,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WY opened at $35.53 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

