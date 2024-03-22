Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Udemy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 922,437 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 410.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 228,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $673,734. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Udemy Stock Down 0.4 %

UDMY opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

