Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 7,161 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after purchasing an additional 746,228 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after purchasing an additional 693,970 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

