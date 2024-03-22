Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $890,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

