Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 735.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Galapagos Trading Down 1.6 %

GLPG stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

