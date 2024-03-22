Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

