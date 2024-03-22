Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.76 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

