Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 14,965 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

