Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,148 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ArcBest by 31.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.69.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

