Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.62. 8,060,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $200.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.