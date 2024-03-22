Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $82.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $72.21 on Monday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $850.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

