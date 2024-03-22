MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Sells $57,739.50 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MoneyLion Stock Up 0.8 %

ML stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $75.84.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 652.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,311,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

