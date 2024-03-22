Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

