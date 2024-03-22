MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $120.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

