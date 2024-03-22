Mizuho Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.