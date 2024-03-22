Mizuho Cuts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $63.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on California Resources

California Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 65,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,685. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.