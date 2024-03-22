Mizuho Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $11.68.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 942,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 309,911 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

