Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,164,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $178,108.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,164,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $667,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,588,000 after buying an additional 1,409,892 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after buying an additional 1,706,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after buying an additional 275,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after buying an additional 315,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after buying an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.