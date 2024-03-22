Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) COO Sells $246,750.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 1,734 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $13,334.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 272,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

