Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CFO Sells $1,000,010.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Further Reading

