Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.90

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 38106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.64.

MTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

