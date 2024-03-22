Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.25. 1,502,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,900,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

