Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RNMC opened at $32.68 on Friday. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

