MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,490.00 and last traded at $1,529.00. Approximately 743,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,205,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,599.29.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $860.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,512 shares of company stock valued at $75,170,171. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

