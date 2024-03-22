Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $107.05 and last traded at $107.35. Approximately 12,958,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 17,198,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.

Specifically, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.