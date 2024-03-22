Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.85 on Monday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.