Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266,092. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after buying an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

