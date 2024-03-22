Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.85 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

