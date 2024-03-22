Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.
Micron Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.85 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
