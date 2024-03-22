Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,941,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

